Korea Zinc Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. (010130.KS), a general non-ferrous metal smelting company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 354.60 billion from KRW 162.52 billion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 746.06 billion from KRW 271.11 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 6.07 trillion from KRW 3.93 trillion in the previous year.

Korea Zinc closed trading 7.24% higher at KRW 1,747,00 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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