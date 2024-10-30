Korab Resources Updates Corporate Governance Statement

Korab Resources Limited (AU:KOR) has released an update.

Korab Resources Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement, ensuring transparency and compliance with ASX guidelines. The statement, approved by the board, details the company’s adherence to key governance principles, including board responsibilities and director appointment checks. Investors can access the full document on Korab’s website.

