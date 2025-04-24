Kopin Wins U.S. Army Contract To Define MicroLED Standards For XR Warfighter Displays

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a specialist in high-performance microdisplays and optical systems, Thursday announced that it has secured a significant contract with the U.S. Army focused on enhancing vision systems for soldiers.

The contract involves a Soldier Display Trade Study aimed at identifying the ideal MicroLED specifications for Extended Reality (XR) heads-up displays (HUDs), intended for military use.

This initiative is designed to evaluate trade-offs in ultrabright MicroLEDs to optimize performance in see-through XR applications. It emphasizes creating displays that are readable in full daylight, energy-efficient, and adaptable across various lighting conditions—from bright sun to dim starlight. The outcome will be a detailed "Microdisplay Requirements and Performance Matrix," which will guide future soldier vision system developments.

MicroLEDs offer significant advantages over traditional display technologies, such as improved brightness, power efficiency, extended lifespan, and the elimination of visual artifacts typical in laser-based scanning systems. These features enhance usability and comfort for soldiers using XR systems for long periods during critical missions.

The study will help determine the necessary microdisplay characteristics for a range of defense applications, including helmet-mounted displays, handheld units, mounted systems, and advanced weapon optics like the Next Gen Squad Weapon Fire Control (NGSW-FC).

Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin, emphasized the company's extensive experience—over 40 years and more than 400,000 defense-grade vision products delivered—as a foundation for this milestone. He noted that the new contract is pivotal in defining MicroLED's role in next-gen military displays, setting standards for performance, reliability, and cost-effective mass production.

Through this effort, Kopin aims to lead the evolution of augmented reality systems for defense, enabling superior visual tools for soldiers in demanding environments.

Thursday, KOPN closed at $1.19, marking a 7.21% gain, and is currently trading flat in after-hours on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.