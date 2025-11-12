Kopin Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN), a technology company, Wednesday reported that it turned to profit for the third quarter, primarily driven by a sharp rise in operating income.

For the reported period, the company's net earnings were $4.08 million or $0.02 per share from a loss of $3.46 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.

Operating income for the third quarter moved to profit of $4.53 million from a loss of $2.80 million the prior year.

Kopin's revenues totaled $10.69 million, lower than $10.922 million the prior year.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 12.50 percent or 0.35 cents higher at $3.15 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.