Kopin Swings To Profit In Q3

November 12, 2025 — 09:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN), a technology company, Wednesday reported that it turned to profit for the third quarter, primarily driven by a sharp rise in operating income.

For the reported period, the company's net earnings were $4.08 million or $0.02 per share from a loss of $3.46 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.

Operating income for the third quarter moved to profit of $4.53 million from a loss of $2.80 million the prior year.

Kopin's revenues totaled $10.69 million, lower than $10.922 million the prior year.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 12.50 percent or 0.35 cents higher at $3.15 on the Nasdaq.

