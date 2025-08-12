Kopin Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN) posted a second quarter net loss attributed to company of $5.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $5.9 million, or $0.05 per share, a year ago. Total revenues were $8.5 million, compared to $12.3 million, prior year.

Product revenues decreased to $7.5 million compared to $11.1 million in the year ago period. The company said the decrease was from a reduction in revenues from products used in thermal weapon sights, lower than expected orders for training and simulation and optical inspection modules that were partially offset by an increase in sales of products used for public safety and medical devices.

