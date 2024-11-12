Kopin Corp Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$3.46 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$2.45 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $13.32 million from $10.60 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$3.46 Mln. vs. -$2.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.03 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.32 Mln vs. $10.60 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.