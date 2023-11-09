Kopin Corp Q3 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$2.45 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$6.15 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $10.60 million from $11.73 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$2.45 Mln. vs. -$6.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.02 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.60 Mln vs. $11.73 Mln last year.

