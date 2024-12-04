News & Insights

Koonenberry Gold Issues 450 Million New Securities

December 04, 2024 — 08:31 pm EST

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 450 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, as part of previously disclosed transactions. This move could attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on potential growth in the gold sector. The announcement marks a significant development for Koonenberry Gold, highlighting its strategic financial maneuvers.

