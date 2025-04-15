Kontron's Transportation Spain Unit Wins EUR 20 Mln GSM-R Project In Spain

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), an Austrian provider of IoT Technology, Tuesday announced that its affiliated Kontron Transportation Spain has been awarded Global System for Mobile Communication-Railways or GSM-R project in Spain valued at over 20 million euros.

Spain's Adif (Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias) has selected Transportation Spain unit to implement GSM-R coverage in the 338 km long Medina del Campo - Orense conventional line, which is providing medium-distance passenger services and freight traffic.

The project encompasses both deployment and a four-year maintenance period.

With the contract, Adif, the public entity responsible for managing and maintaining Spain's railway network, aims to enhance railway infrastructure, and increase safety in railway operations, with a positive environmental impact.

The infrastructure will be modernized and optimized, contributing to the improvement of the railway service. It will also increase the frequency of commercial traffic.

Further, by optimizing train operations and reducing delays, the GSM-R system will contribute to a more efficient use of energy, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint.

