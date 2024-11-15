News & Insights

Kontrol Technologies Expands City Customers and Bitcoin Holdings

November 15, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Kontrol Technologies (TSE:KNR) has released an update.

Kontrol Technologies has secured multiple new city customers by providing sustainability solutions for building decarbonization, showcasing their growing influence in the market. The company has also strengthened its financial strategy by holding $3 million CAD in bitcoin, with no long-term debt and sufficient capital for future mergers and acquisitions.

