Markets

Konecranes Unveils New Reach Stacker

November 25, 2025 — 01:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Konecranes (K34.F) announced the launch of its new electric reach stacker. Designed for high-intensity operations, the reach stacker delivers up to 16 hours of performance on a single charge. The reach stacker is now available across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa as well as South America, with further expansion planned for Europe and North America during next year. The launch is part of?Ecolifting, Konecranes' vision to increase its handprint while reducing customers' carbon footprints.

"Our electric reach stacker features leading electric powertrain technology and intelligent control systems. With load-sensing hydraulics, faster charging and the safest and most spacious cabin the industry, it combines an optimized driving experience with advanced safety features," said Jeffrey Stokes, Director Product & Technology Management and Quality & Customer Satisfaction, Lift Trucks, Konecranes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KNCRF
KNCRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.