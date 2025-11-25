Konecranes Unveils New Reach Stacker

(RTTNews) - Konecranes (K34.F) announced the launch of its new electric reach stacker. Designed for high-intensity operations, the reach stacker delivers up to 16 hours of performance on a single charge. The reach stacker is now available across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa as well as South America, with further expansion planned for Europe and North America during next year. The launch is part of?Ecolifting, Konecranes' vision to increase its handprint while reducing customers' carbon footprints.

"Our electric reach stacker features leading electric powertrain technology and intelligent control systems. With load-sensing hydraulics, faster charging and the safest and most spacious cabin the industry, it combines an optimized driving experience with advanced safety features," said Jeffrey Stokes, Director Product & Technology Management and Quality & Customer Satisfaction, Lift Trucks, Konecranes.

