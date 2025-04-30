KONE Corp. Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - KONE Corporation reported that first quarter net income increased to 215.3 million euros from 205.9 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.39 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 279.6 million euros from 262.4 million euros.

Orders received grew by 6.4% to 2.38 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 5.1%. Sales grew by 4.1% to 2.67 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 2.8%.

KONE expects sales to grow 1-6% at comparable exchange rates in 2025. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 11.8%-12.4%. KONE previously expected its sales to grow slightly at comparable exchange rates in 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

