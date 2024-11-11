News & Insights

Komplett ASA Director Buys Significant Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Komplett ASA (DE:GJ60) has released an update.

Komplett ASA’s Group Commercial Director, Andreas Westgaard, has purchased 100,000 shares at NOK 8.12 each on the Oslo Stock Exchange, increasing his total holdings to 158,147 shares. This move underscores confidence in Komplett Group, a prominent electronics and IT products retailer in the Nordic region.

