Markets

Komatsu H1 Net Income Declines

October 29, 2025 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Komatsu (KMTUY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to Komatsu declined to 175.7 billion yen from 201.7 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 191.80 yen compared to 215.92 yen. Net sales were 1.89 trillion yen compared to 1.97 trillion yen, previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to Komatsu of 320.0 billion yen; and net sales of 3.89 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.