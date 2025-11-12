Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Profit Declines In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.59 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $5.06 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $15.19 million from $13.01 million last year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.59 Mln. vs. $5.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $15.19 Mln vs. $13.01 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.