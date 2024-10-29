News & Insights

Koito Manufacturing Boosts Employee Engagement with Share Plan

October 29, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Koito Manufacturing Co (JP:7276) has released an update.

Koito Manufacturing Co. has announced the disposal of 222,750 treasury shares as part of a restricted share incentive plan for its employees, aiming to enhance corporate value and employee engagement. The shares, valued at ¥2,010.5 each, are part of an employee stock ownership plan designed to commemorate the company’s 110th anniversary and align employee interests with management goals.

For further insights into JP:7276 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

