Koito Manufacturing Boosts Employee Engagement with Share Plan

Koito Manufacturing Co. has announced the disposal of 222,750 treasury shares as part of a restricted share incentive plan for its employees, aiming to enhance corporate value and employee engagement. The shares, valued at ¥2,010.5 each, are part of an employee stock ownership plan designed to commemorate the company’s 110th anniversary and align employee interests with management goals.

