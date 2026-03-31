Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.343 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.537 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $7.25 million from $5.94 million last year.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.343 Mln. vs. $0.537 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $7.25 Mln vs. $5.94 Mln last year.

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