Kohl's (KSS) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Kohl's said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 21.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.97 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -11.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 117,336K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is 27.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from its latest reported closing price of 20.18.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 17,778MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,013K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,236K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,462K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,308K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,753K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,602K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

