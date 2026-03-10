Kohl`s Corp. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $125 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $5.173 billion from $5.397 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $5.173 Bln vs. $5.397 Bln last year.

