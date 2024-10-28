News & Insights

Kogan.com Updates on Buy-Back Program Progress

October 28, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 17,209 ordinary fully paid securities bought back in the previous day, adding to a total of nearly 8 million shares repurchased to date. This move reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders by reducing share count and potentially enhancing earnings per share.

