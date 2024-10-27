News & Insights

Stocks

Kogan.com Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 17,483 ordinary shares recently. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The buy-back program reflects Kogan.com’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:KGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.