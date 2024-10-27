Kogan.com Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 17,483 ordinary shares recently. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The buy-back program reflects Kogan.com’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

