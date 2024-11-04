News & Insights

Kogan.com Ltd. Updates on Security Cessation

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced the lapse of 2,099 performance rights as the conditions attached to these securities were not met. This cessation reflects the company’s latest adjustment in its issued capital on the ASX. Investors might find this update crucial for understanding Kogan’s current financial positioning.

