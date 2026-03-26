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Kodiak Sciences Reports Positive Topline Results In GLOW2 Superiority Study Of Zenkuda

March 26, 2026 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences (KOD) announced positive topline results in the GLOW2 Phase 3 superiority study of Zenkuda for the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy. In GLOW2, patients were randomized to receive either sham injection or Zenkuda via intravitreal injection at progressively extended intervals after a loading phase, with all patients on 6-month dosing by the end of the study. A total of 62.5% of patients treated with Zenkuda achieved a =2-step improvement in DRSS score at Week 48, compared with 3.3% in the sham group, meeting the primary endpoint of superiority to sham with high statistical significance.

"We now have a multi-indication BLA-ready profile for Zenkuda, and we intend to accelerate our BLA submission plans," said Victor Perlroth, CEO of Kodiak Sciences.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Kodiak Sciences shares are up 27.5 percent to $29.01.

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