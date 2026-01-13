Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Price Target Increased by 24.19% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences (NasdaqGM:KOD) has been revised to $28.05 / share. This is an increase of 24.19% from the prior estimate of $22.59 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of $28.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.08%, an increase of 185.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 47,394K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310K shares representing 27.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,837K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 84.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 2,244.71% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,335K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing a decrease of 53.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 167.89% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,267K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,146K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

