Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Price Target Increased by 15.58% to 36.21

The average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences (NasdaqGM:KOD) has been revised to $36.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.58% from the prior estimate of $31.33 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.41% from the latest reported closing price of $27.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.14%, an increase of 94.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.24% to 57,948K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 19,919K shares representing 32.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,310K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,167K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing a decrease of 30.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 2,073K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rtw Investments holds 1,488K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,303K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 74.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 586.33% over the last quarter.

