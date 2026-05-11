Kodiak Gas Services Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.80 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $30.41 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kodiak Gas Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.00 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $345.76 million from $329.64 million last year.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.80 Mln. vs. $30.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $345.76 Mln vs. $329.64 Mln last year.

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