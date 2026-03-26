Kodak, Ateios Advance PFAS-Free Battery Technology Platform

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) and Ateios Systems have taken a significant step forward in battery technology by expanding the capabilities of the RaiCore electrode platform. This development not only broadens compatibility across major cathode chemistries but also reinforces a growing industry focus on sustainability and manufacturability.

The latest expansion brings RaiCore technology to three widely used battery chemistries: Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, and Nickel Manganese Cobalt. By doing so, Ateios positions its platform as a flexible solution that can integrate into a broad range of battery applications, from consumer electronics to electric vehicles.

A defining aspect of this advancement is its environmental significance. Independent testing has confirmed that RaiCore electrodes contain extremely low levels of total organic fluorine, well below regulatory thresholds associated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). This makes RaiCore one of the very few, if not the only, battery electrode platforms verified to be free from these so-called “forever chemicals,” addressing a growing regulatory and public concern around hazardous materials in energy storage.

Alongside this validation, Ateios has introduced its fourth-generation RaiCore formulation. The updated design reflects both technical refinement and customer-driven improvements. With active material loading exceeding 98%, enhanced conductive pathways and better rheological properties, the electrodes are engineered for both high performance and efficient large-scale manufacturing. Importantly, these improvements are achieved without requiring major changes to existing battery production infrastructure, an advantage that could accelerate adoption across gigafactories worldwide.

Kodak plays a critical role in this collaboration by contributing its expertise in precision coating technologies. Its capabilities in high-speed, multilayer coating processes support the scalable production of these advanced electrodes, bridging the gap between innovation and industrial deployment.

The initiative has also benefited from institutional backing. Support from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Energy Storage Engine and related grant programs has enabled Ateios to validate its technology across multiple chemistries and scale production to commercially relevant levels. This backing highlights the broader strategic importance of domestic battery supply chains and next-generation manufacturing technologies.

With pilot programs already underway with leading battery manufacturers, RaiCore is moving closer to real-world implementation. As samples roll out from Kodak’s production systems, the platform is entering a critical phase of qualification testing by industry partners.

Overall, the collaboration between Ateios Systems and Kodak reflects a convergence of performance, sustainability and manufacturability. By addressing environmental concerns while enhancing battery efficiency and scalability, RaiCore represents a promising direction for the future of energy storage.

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