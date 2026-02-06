KOD Stock Up 24% in 3 Months: Here's What You Need to Know

Kodiak Sciences’ KOD shares have surged 24% over the past three months, driven by strong momentum around its late-stage pipeline and improving financial position, which have boosted investor confidence.

The company’s lead programs—tarcocimab, KSI-501 and especially KSI-101—are in late-stage development for common and serious retinal indications such as diabetic retinopathy (DR), wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema.

Over the past year, shares of Kodiak have surged 290.5% compared with the industry’s 34.9% growth.



Kodiak’s Strong Pipeline a Catalyst

Investor sentiment has been bolstered by clear visibility on multiple late-stage catalysts. Building on the success of the GLOW1 study, Kodiak is evaluating the efficacy and safety of tarcocimab in treatment-naïve patients with DR in the phase III GLOW2 study, with top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2026.

KOD’s second clinical candidate, KSI-501, a dual inhibitor Trap-Antibody-Fusion bioconjugate molecule, is designed to target concurrent inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis observed in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases.

The company is also studying tarcocimab as a second investigational arm in the phase III DAYBREAK study for the treatment of patients with wet AMD, with KSI-501 being the first investigational arm. Top-line data from both arms of the DAYBREAK study are anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

Success in these pivotal programs could enable a single regulatory filing for tarcocimab across three major retinal indications, representing a significant commercial opportunity.

Kodiak has advanced KSI-101, its third clinical candidate, into two pivotal phase III studies (PEAK and PINNACLE) for the treatment of patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). Both studies are currently enrolling patients with top-line results expected in late 2026 and early 2027, respectively.

Additionally, Kodiak is evaluating KSI-101 in the same patient population under an early-stage APEX study. In November, the follow-up data from the study demonstrated meaningful visual improvements and retinal drying, validating its dual IL-6 and VEGF mechanism. Final data from the study is expected to be released shortly.

Although Kodiak remains a clinical-stage biotech with no approved products, the steady progress of its potential pipeline candidates reinforced investor confidence, which underpinned the stock’s recent run.

Robust Funding

Kodiak Sciences completed a successful equity offering of 8.0 million shares in December 2025, which strengthened its balance sheet and extended the company’s cash runway to support operations and pipeline development.

Kodiak Sciences' Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

