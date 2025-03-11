KOD Completes Enrollment in Phase III Study for Eye Disease Candidate

Kodiak Sciences KOD announced that it has completed enrollment in a late-stage study of tarcocimab tedromer in patients with diabetic retinopathy (“DR”). Per KOD, more than 250 patients have been enrolled in the phase III GLOW2 study, surpassing the initial enrollment target. With a 48-week treatment duration, all patients are expected to complete their primary endpoint visits by the end of January 2026. The top-line clinical data is anticipated to be announced in the first quarter of 2026.

In late 2023, Kodiak rebooted the development program of tarcocimab following positive phase III results from the GLOW1 study, which evaluated the treatment in patients with moderately severe to severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Leveraging the GLOW1 study's success, Kodiak initiated the GLOW2 study to further investigate tarcocimab for DR and began dosing patients in May 2024. Enrolled DR patients will receive tarcocimab on extended dosing intervals, including six-month dosing for all patients.

KOD’s Other Pipeline Programs Progressing Well

Kodiak is also developing KSI-501, a dual inhibitor bioconjugate molecule, to address inflammation and abnormal blood vessel growth in retinal vascular diseases. Following a successful phase I study, Kodiak has advanced KSI-501 into phase III through the DAYBREAK study, which will assess its efficacy, durability and safety for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). KOD is also studying tarcocimab as a second investigational arm in the DAYBREAK study for wet AMD, with KSI-501 being the first investigational arm.

This is designed to be a non-inferiority study evaluating KSI-501 dosed every four to 24 weeks compared with Regeneron’s Eylea dosed per label. The phase III DAYBREAK study on tarcocimab and KSI-501 is also currently enrolling patients. By initiating a second phase III study, Kodiak is positioning itself with two late-stage candidates, providing a potential fallback if one program encounters challenges.

The top-line data from the DAYBREAK study is expected in the second quarter of 2026. Kodiak plans to leverage potentially successful data readout from both the GLOW2 and DAYBREAK studies to file a single regulatory application for tarcocimab, seeking its approval for the treatment of wet AMD, DR and retinal vein occlusion (“RVO”). Please note that the company had earlier reported the success of its phase III BEACON study evaluating tarcocimab for RVO.

Additionally, Kodiak is developing the unconjugated protein component of KSI-501, known as KSI-101 (formerly known as KSI-501P), for patients with diabetic macular edema (“DME”) and macular edema secondary to inflammation (“MESI”). It is a novel, potent and high-strength bispecific protein targeting IL-6 and VEGF. At present, there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of inflammatory conditions of the retina, which represents a huge new market opportunity separate from the established anti-VEGF market.

Kodiak is enrolling patients in the phase Ib APEX study, evaluating KSI-101 in two new cohorts, cohort 1 in patients with DME and cohort 2 in patients with MESI. The APEX study will evaluate the safety and tolerability, and identify two dose levels of KSI-101 to progress into late-stage development. The pivotal phase IIb/III studies (PEAK and PINNACLE) will investigate KSI-101 in MESI.

