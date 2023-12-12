KNTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.59, changing hands as low as $32.22 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.315 per share, with $37.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.89.
