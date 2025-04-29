KNSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc (Symbol: KNSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.55, changing hands as high as $25.63 per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc shares are currently trading up about 18.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.38 per share, with $28.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.42.

