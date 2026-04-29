Knowit CEO Per Wallentin To Step Down; Names Fredrik Ekerhovd Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Knowit AB (KNOW.ST), a Nordic consultancy firm, on Wednesday, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Per Wallentin will step down from his role after more than 15 years, effective August 1.

The company said a process to appoint a permanent successor has been initiated.

The company has appointed Head of Knowit Solutions Fredrik Ekerhovd as interim President and CEO effective August 1, to ensure business continuity.

The company said the decision follows discussions between the Board and Per Wallentin, and reflects a natural leadership transition after a long tenure, with the need for new leadership amid rapid technological developments, including AI, and a changing macroeconomic environment.

On Tuesday, Knowit closed trading 1.14% lesser at SEK 95.40 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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