Knowit AB (OM:KNOW) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 148.92

The average one-year price target for Knowit AB (OM:KNOW) has been revised to 148,92 kr / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of 134,90 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126,25 kr to a high of 168,00 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.40% from the latest reported closing price of 110,80 kr / share.

Knowit AB Maintains 2.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knowit AB. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOW is 0.02%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 1,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 388K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOW by 20.78% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 355K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOW by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 147K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOW by 9.45% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOW by 31.65% over the last quarter.

