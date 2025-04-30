Markets

Knorr-Bremse Approves 7% Dividend Increase; Elects Stephan Sturm To Supervisory Board

April 30, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, announced Wednesday that shareholders approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a 7 percent higher dividend of EUR 1.75 per dividend-bearing share for the 2024 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting. The total payout will therefore amount to approximately EUR 282 million.

The associated increase in the payout ratio is approximately 60 percent this year, compared to the long-term dividend policy of a payout ratio of 40 to 50 percent.

The Annual General Meeting also elected Stephan Sturm, Chairman of the Board of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Foundation, to the Supervisory Board.

With Julia Thiele-Schürhoff and Sturm, two of the twelve Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board seats are now filled by representatives of the family foundation. Sturm succeeds Theodor Weimer, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request and in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board and the family foundation.

The company said this year's Annual General Meeting was again held virtually, with a total of 90.22 percent of Knorr-Bremse's share capital being represented at the meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.