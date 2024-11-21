Knightscope announces Class A common stock offering, no amount given

Knightscope (KSCP) announces that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. Knightscope intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole bookrunner for this offering.

