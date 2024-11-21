News & Insights

Stocks
KSCP

Knightscope announces Class A common stock offering, no amount given

November 21, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Knightscope (KSCP) announces that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. Knightscope intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole bookrunner for this offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KSCP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.