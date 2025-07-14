Knight-Swift Secures $2.5 Bln Credit Facility, Replacing Previous Agreements

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), valued at $7.66 billion and trading at $47.29, announced a new $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility on July 8.

This replaces its prior $2.3 billion credit agreement and a $250 million term loan, as per its SEC filing. The new agreement includes a $1.5 billion revolving credit line, with $672 million drawn at close—set to mature on July 8, 2030.

It also contains two term loans: $700 million due July 2030 and $300 million due January 2027. No principal payments are due on the revolving credit or the $300 million loan until maturity. The $700 million loan will begin quarterly principal repayments of $8.8 million from September 2028, with the remainder due at maturity.

Interest rates are linked to SOFR plus a leverage-based margin: 1.55% for the revolving credit and $700 million loan, and 1.425% for the $300 million loan. According to InvestingPro, the company's total debt stands at $3.21 billion, with a current ratio of 0.88, indicating that short-term liabilities exceed liquid assets. The stock is currently trading near its fair value.

Monday, KNX closed at $46.78, or 1.08% lower on the NYSE.

