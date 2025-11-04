Knife River Corporation Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation (KNF) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $143.2 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $148.1 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $1.203 billion from $1.105 billion last year.

Knife River Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.2 Mln. vs. $148.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.203 Bln vs. $1.105 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.1Bl to$3.15Bl

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.