Knife River Corporation Full Year Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Knife River Corporation (KNF) released a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $201.7 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $182.9 million, or $3.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $2.899 billion from $2.830 billion last year.

Knife River Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

