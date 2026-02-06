KNF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Knife River Corp (Symbol: KNF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.56, changing hands as high as $80.48 per share. Knife River Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNF's low point in its 52 week range is $58.72 per share, with $105.4105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.66.

