KME Group Gains Approval for Strategic Acquisition

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.
KME Group S.p.A. has received approval from the German antitrust authority for its subsidiary KME SE to acquire Sundwiger Messingwerk GmbH, as part of its strategy to enhance its copper and copper alloy business. The acquisition, currently awaiting Austrian antitrust approval, is anticipated to finalize in early 2025.
