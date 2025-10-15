KMDA or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Kamada (KMDA) and Illumina (ILMN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Kamada is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Illumina has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that KMDA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

KMDA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.34, while ILMN has a forward P/E of 20.20. We also note that KMDA has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ILMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.

Another notable valuation metric for KMDA is its P/B ratio of 1.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ILMN has a P/B of 6.19.

These metrics, and several others, help KMDA earn a Value grade of A, while ILMN has been given a Value grade of C.

KMDA stands above ILMN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KMDA is the superior value option right now.

