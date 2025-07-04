KMDA or ACAD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Kamada (KMDA) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Kamada and Acadia Pharmaceuticals are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that KMDA has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

KMDA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.88, while ACAD has a forward P/E of 42.40. We also note that KMDA has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ACAD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.51.

Another notable valuation metric for KMDA is its P/B ratio of 1.8. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ACAD has a P/B of 4.58.

Based on these metrics and many more, KMDA holds a Value grade of A, while ACAD has a Value grade of C.

KMDA stands above ACAD thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KMDA is the superior value option right now.

