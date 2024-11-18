KMD Brands Faces Challenges and Leadership Shift

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

KMD Brands Limited faced a challenging fiscal year 2024 with sales declining across its brands due to tough economic conditions, yet managed to maintain stable gross margins and reduce inventory. The company decided not to declare a final dividend, citing market conditions and a commitment to aligning dividends with earnings growth. As part of a leadership transition aimed at enhancing financial performance, Brent Scrimshaw will assume the role of Group CEO, bringing extensive experience from the outdoor and sporting goods industries.

For further insights into AU:KMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.