KMD Brands Faces Challenges and Leadership Shift

November 18, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited faced a challenging fiscal year 2024 with sales declining across its brands due to tough economic conditions, yet managed to maintain stable gross margins and reduce inventory. The company decided not to declare a final dividend, citing market conditions and a commitment to aligning dividends with earnings growth. As part of a leadership transition aimed at enhancing financial performance, Brent Scrimshaw will assume the role of Group CEO, bringing extensive experience from the outdoor and sporting goods industries.

