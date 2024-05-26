KMD Brands Director Bolsters Shareholding

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited director Philip Bowman increased his stake in the company, purchasing 200,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $0.43 each, totaling $86,632. This transaction, disclosed on May 27, 2024, raised his total holdings to 1,100,000 shares through Vinula Pty Ltd, with no derivatives involved. The disclosure confirms compliance with the trading policy, as the purchases were made on-market and not during a closed period.

