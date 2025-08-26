Klx Energy Services Posts 3% Sales Gain

Key Points Revenue reached $159 million, but up 3% sequentially, despite market contraction.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 11.6%, down 3.4 percentage points from Q2 2024, but a notable improvement from Q1.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Klx Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE), a leading provider of oilfield services and technology for North American drillers and producers, reported results for Q2 2025 on August 6, 2025. The headline news: revenue (GAAP) was $159 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure of profit before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was $18.5 million with a margin of 11.6%, as the company’s revenue (GAAP) rose 3.2% over Q1 despite a notable 7.3% decline in U.S. land rig count. However, compared to the prior-year period, revenue (GAAP) dropped by 11.8%. Overall, the quarter showed signs of operational recovery, with improved cost discipline and continued focus on cash generation and debt reduction.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $159 million $180 million (11.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA $18.5 million $27 million -31.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.0 % 15.0 % (3.0 pp) Levered Free Cash Flow $8 million $10 million (20.0 %) Net Debt $241 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Klx Energy Services specializes in providing a range of services and equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies across the United States. Its offerings include solutions for drilling (the process of creating wells), completions (preparing wells for production), and production & intervention (maintenance and optimization of wells). The company operates in major onshore oil-producing regions, including the Rockies, Southwest, and Northeast/Mid-Continent.

To remain competitive, it focuses on its technology pipeline, customer diversification, and operational flexibility. Key to its strategy is a commitment to research and development, including proprietary products like downhole completion tools, and maintaining strong relationships with hundreds of customers. The ability to adjust costs and shift resources in line with energy sector cycles is central to its business model.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Performance

The second quarter of fiscal 2025 brought continued volatility in the oilfield services industry, most notably a 7.3% decrease in the U.S. land rig count. Despite this, KLX Energy Services delivered a 3.2% increase in revenue over Q1. This was largely thanks to better utilization and increased returns from the Rockies and Northeast/Mid-Continent regions. The Rockies contributed $54.1 million in revenue, an increase of $5 million from Q1, as activity in that region rebounded. The Southwest, which includes the Permian Basin, was weaker, with revenue down by $6.4 million sequentially (Q1 to Q2). The Northeast/Mid-Continent segment saw a $5.1 million revenue increase from Q1 to Q2, signaling some resilience in those gas-focused areas.

The company continues to emphasize completions services, which accounted for 56% of revenue. Drilling activities made up 16% of revenue, and production & intervention contributed 28% of revenue. Tools and technology innovation remain critical; for instance, its new suite of downhole completion tools (used to optimize well performance at depth) and patented solutions such as the PhantM dissolvable plug. Customer diversification is high, with over 610 accounts as of FY2024, and no customer providing more than 10% of total revenue in 2024, reducing concentration risk.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0%, an improvement over Q1’s performance but down 3.4 percentage points from Q2 2024. Management attributed the margin recovery to increased asset use and tighter cost controls in the Rockies and Northeast/Mid-Continent, partly offset by softness in the Southwest. Levered free cash flow was $8 million, down from $10.2 million in Q2 2024. The balance sheet also benefited from a decline in net debt to $241.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

From a segment standpoint, the company’s profitability reflected similar trends. The Rockies generated $10.4 million in segment adjusted EBITDA and saw improvement in operating margins, while the Southwest lagged as completion holidays (periods when customers halt work) resulted in underutilized assets. No material regulatory or environmental compliance events were reported this quarter, though the company continues its safety and compliance focus to maintain access to larger customers.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management provided guidance for another low to mid-single digit percentage revenue increase in Q3. The company expects continued expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in Q3, suggesting more improvement in cost discipline and utilization. No annual guidance has been offered beyond these near-term expectations. There was also no announcement regarding dividends.

Looking ahead, factors likely to influence results include sector demand trends, especially U.S. land rig counts and activity in key basins like the Permian Southwest. A continued focus on innovating core product lines, such as downhole completion tools and electric wireline units, remains key. Deleveraging efforts and cash generation will be closely watched.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.