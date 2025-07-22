Markets
KLTO

Klotho Neurosciences Partners With AAVnerGene To Accelerate Cost-Effective Gene Therapy Development

July 22, 2025 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) has formed a strategic partnership with Maryland-based biotech firm AAVnerGene Inc., aiming to enhance the manufacturing of its gene therapy candidates using next-generation AAV vector technologies.

This collaboration is expected to significantly improve production speed, efficacy, and cost-efficiency across Klotho's pipeline, including KLTO-101 for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, KLTO-202 for ALS, and KLTO-303 for age-related conditions.

According to KLTO CEO Dr. Joseph Sinkule, AAVnerGene's proprietary platforms will help bring these therapies to the clinic faster with reduced costs and improved purity. He also noted the company's ongoing interest in expanding its portfolio with complementary longevity-focused assets.

AAVnerGene CEO Dr. Daozhan Yu highlighted that their AAVone and ATHENA platforms address two major barriers in AAV gene therapy: high drug pricing and dose-related toxicity. He expressed confidence that this synergy with Klotho would drive the development of more accessible and innovative treatments for both rare and common neurological diseases.

Sinkule added that AAVnerGene's targeted delivery methods align with KLTO's therapeutic approach of using a tissue-specific promoter to elevate Klotho protein levels in affected tissues, thus improving outcomes in neurologic and neuromuscular conditions.

KLTO currently trades at $1.3263 or 10.5250% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KLTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.