Klondike Gold Reports High-Grade Finds in Yukon

Klondike Gold (TSE:KG) has released an update.

Klondike Gold Corp. reported high-grade gold finds from its drilling operations at the Stander Zone in Yukon, Canada, with impressive results including 39.52 g/t and 25.81 g/t over 1 meter each. These promising findings suggest significant expansion potential, with mineralization remaining open to further exploration.

For further insights into TSE:KG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.