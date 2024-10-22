News & Insights

Klondike Gold Reports High-Grade Finds in Yukon

October 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Klondike Gold (TSE:KG) has released an update.

Klondike Gold Corp. reported high-grade gold finds from its drilling operations at the Stander Zone in Yukon, Canada, with impressive results including 39.52 g/t and 25.81 g/t over 1 meter each. These promising findings suggest significant expansion potential, with mineralization remaining open to further exploration.

