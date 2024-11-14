News & Insights

Klöckner To Invest In New Aluminum Flat-rolled Processing Facility In Columbus

November 14, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO.DE), Thursday announced the decision to build a new aluminum flat-rolled processing facility on the campus of Aluminum Dynamics LLC in Columbus to expand its product and service portfolio.

The new facility, with ramp up planned for fourth quarter of 2026, will enhance the company's growth in the U.S. and Mexico markets.

The distributor of steel and metal products added that the investment will be realized through the company's U.S. subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corp.

During the pre-market hours, Klockner's stock is trading at 4.46 euros, up 1.13 percent on the XETRA.

