Klöckner & Co SE (XTRA:KCO) Price Target Increased by 42.46% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Klöckner & Co SE (XTRA:KCO) has been revised to 11,22 € / share. This is an increase of 42.46% from the prior estimate of 7,88 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,11 € to a high of 11,55 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from the latest reported closing price of 11,02 € / share.

Klöckner & Co SE Maintains 1.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.81%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klöckner & Co SE. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCO is 0.02%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.68% to 3,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 517K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 432K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 13.31% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 230K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 28.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 10.63% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 185K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCO by 25.03% over the last quarter.

