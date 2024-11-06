Klöckner & Co Posts Wider Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) posted a net loss in the third quarter of 29 million euros compared to a loss of 12 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.29 euros compared to a loss of 0.04 euros. Operating income or EBITDA adjusted for material special effects was 21 million euros compared to 44 million euros, previous year.

In the third quarter, the company increased shipments to 1.1 million tons, up 2.8% on the prior-year quarter. Sales declined to 1.65 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros due to lower steel prices.

For fiscal 2024, Klöckner & Co continues to forecast EBITDA before material special effects of between 120 million euros and 180 million euros.

